ENDSARS: Ijaw group demands justice for youths killed in protest

The Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has demanded justice for those killed during the #ENDSARS protests across the country.

MOSIEND National President, Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, made the position of the group known after an emergency meeting on Friday in Yenogoa.

“After an exhaustive deliberation and assessment of the state of the nation, MOSIEND joins the call for justice for these youths, who died while in protest to demand for a better country for everyone,’’ he said.

Tonjo-West condemned the use of force on the protesters as well as threats by some regional groups against them.

He then commiserated with families of those killed during the protest.

According to him, MOSIEND remains in solidarity with the victims of the protest and will demand justice for them.

“We commend the international community for speaking up against the use of force.

“We shall hold procession in their honour from Sunday at the ‘Peace Park’ in Yenagoa.

“The platform shall be used to amplify the voice of MOSIEND on the situation.’’