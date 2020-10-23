EndSARS protest: Lagos Rep caucus ask youth to shun violence

By Gift Chapi Odekina

Lagos Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged the youth to support the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore peace in the state as their legitimate requests are being attended to.

The Caucus which was led by Rep.Dolapo Badru made the appeal at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday further appealed to them to stop all protest as their actions have been hijacked by others with premeditated agenda using social media to misrepresent and spread fake news to incite violence, looting vandalization of private and public assets.

They expressed condemnation on the attacks of critical infrastructure stating that over 100 buses, fire stations, council secretariat, ambulances, fire fighting vehicles and banks have been reportedly burnt and private shops looted.

The Caucus also condemned in strong term the invasion of the palace of the Oba of Lagos stressing that they view the attack as an attack on their heritage and a sacrilege.

While noting with concerns the unfortunate incidence in the state in the last two weeks, the Badru led Caucus said they align with concern and agitation for good governance as presented by the youth.

According to Mr. Badru, issues raised by the youth have been extensively discussed at plenary session and we align with the position of the House of Representatives as enunciated by the Speaker.

“We align ourselves with the position of the House of Representatives wel enumerated by the Speaker, one of which is that all victims must be compensated and the judicial panels already set up have commenced work”, he said.

The lawmakers from lagos therefore appreciated the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his tireless, humane and responsive leadership at the critical time of faced by the country.