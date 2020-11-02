27 C
Abuja
EndSARS: Lot assures of justice to all; as NBA declares Probono for all victims in Plateau

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other Related Extra Judicial Killings in Plateau State, Justice Philomena Lot (rtd), has assured that all those who will appear before the panel will get justice.

It would be recalled that about a fortnight ago, Governor Simon Lalong inaugurated the aforementioned Panel which included: Justice Philomena Lot (Rtd.)Chairman, CP Garba Patrick (Rtd), Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth Representative), Mrs. Rauta Dakok (Rep. Ministry of Justice), Mrs. Kiyenpiya Mafuyai-(Rep. of Human Rights Commission), Dr. John Jinung, Fatimah Suleiman -Representing Civil Society as members, while Mr. Cornelius Shiolbial – Perm Secretary Cabinet and Special Services is to serve as the Secretary of the panel.

Lalong also gave the terms of Reference of this panel as follows:

“To receive and investigate Complaints of Police Brutality and related extra-Judicial Killings in the State.

“Toevaluate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of Complaints and,
to recommend Compensation and other remedial measures”, he maintained.

The Panel was given six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.

Lot while speaking at the inaugural sitting of the Panel on Monday, in Jos, the State Capital, urged citizens with genuine complaints to come forward and file their complaints.

She said, “Each complainants is required to submit to the Tribunal ten copies of it complaint, addressed to the Tribunal chairman, duly signed with name(s) and address of the complainant, date will then be given for oral evidence.

The Chairman of the Panel urged those appearing before the tribunal to be precise in their submissions to avoid unnecessary arguments and legal technicalities to enable it do justice to the matters.

“We assure you that we will do justice to all those that appear before us”, she stressed.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, Chrisantus Ahmadu, said, “It is good for us that there is an admission that something has gone wrong with the structure of our police and the government has undertaken steps to overhaul the system.

“It will be good for citizens to allow government implement these reforms; it will take time.

Adding that waiting for government’s implementation of the reforms is better than plunging our country of over 200 million population in chaos like Libya and Somalia.

In his remarks, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Jos Branch, Yakubu Bawa said the body has confidence in the Panel to do justice.

Bawa who was represented by the Branch’s Secretary, Samson Gotom, maintained that, “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jos Branch is offering Probono (Free) legal services to all Members of the Public who were Victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Police Units”.

According to him, “All Members of the Public with complaints on Police brutality and other related extra judicial killings can call the NBA Jos Branch Human Right Help Desk on the following hotlines:
08036123486
08033661466
08065507112
07037097324.

Adding that, the Human Right Help Desk will operate from Monday – Friday between the hours of 9:00 am– 4:00pm, to attend to Members of the Public in need of Probono (free) legal services in line with the mandate of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Leave a Comment

