Zamfara Commissioner escapes death as driver dies after bandits attack

From Zakari Maradun, Gusau.

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sauran has narrowly escaped death but for the intervention of God Almighty

The tragedy happened when the commissioner was coming back from Katsina State after he handed over 26 kidnapped indigenous children from the state who were rescued by the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawallen Maradun.

As they were coming back, the convoy of the commissioner was attacked by the bandits, who might have been informed by informants that the commissioner and his entourage were on their way as the rescuing the kidnapped children did not go down well to them.

On sighting the convoy, the hoodlums suddenly opened fire indiscriminately targeting the commissioner, but unfortunately, they only succeeded in killing the driver of the bus, as they thought the commissioner was in.

The driver died on the spot after he was shot in the head, while the vehicle was violently riddled with bullets to the extent that it could not even be identified.

There was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the security operatives attached to the convoy of the commissioner.

It could be recalled that 48 hours ago, Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun rescued the said number of children kidnapped in the territory of Zamfara with no Kobo paid as ransom.