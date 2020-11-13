33 C
Former IGP, Balogun begs policemen to fully resume duty

Tafa Balogun, a former inspector general of police (IGP), has appealed to police officers to fully return to their duty posts.

Policemen have not returned to work fully since the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the nation.

In some places, those that resumed, especially along the highways, still engage in arm twisting and unbridled corruption which sparked off the protests.

Soon as hoodlums, some of who were initially sponsored by public officers hijacked the protests, several police stations were set ablaze across the country, riffles seized, while some officers were killed.

However, Balogun in a statement on Thursday, Balogun urged officers to forge ahead because their concerns are currently being handled by police authorities and the federal government.

“I urge all members of the Nigeria Police in our country to return to their duty posts and continue to provide the much needed security to our dear country, Nigeria; not minding the recent brutal attacks, arson, and acts of intimidation against the Police,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police remain the first line of Internal Security as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Therefore, it behooves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the Constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the Federal and State Governments, as well as the police authorities, are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution. We all love you.

“Please, once again, I appeal to all of you to return to duty without further delay.”

