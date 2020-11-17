34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Features

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts 5-man committee to conduct election

…As Conference sacks Idolor, Eni

By John Silas

Delegates at the 2020 National Conference of Okpe Union have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the current National Executive Council led by Mr Patrick Akpotor.

Apart from extension of the tenure of the current leadership for five months to enable it conduct a credible, free and fair election into the national executive council, the conference also nominated and adopted a five-man electoral committee to organise elections into the national executive council of the Okpe union within five months from 14th November, 2020.

The disclosure was made at a Press Briefing delivered by the President General of Okpe Union, National Headquarters, Mr Patrick Akpotor in Okpe House, Obalende Lagos during the Okpe Union National Conference on Saturday.

The National Conference of Okpe Union also known as General Assembly comprises delegates from its branches in the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, hence remains the highest decision making body of the group.

Supporting the President of the union during the press briefing were Barr Kingsley Akpederin, General Secretary, Roseline Atarhe Abuh, National Publicity Secretary, amongst others.

The 2020 national conference also considered the state of the Okpe Union and recent developments regarding the purported dissolution of the elected national leadership of the union including imposition of an interim committee of the Okpe Union.

The conference noted that the Okpe Union being a registered organisation under the Lands Perpetual Succession Ordinance of 1924 and thus under the Corporate Affairs Commission, is an autonomous organisation with its Constitution and under the Nigerian Federal laws that govern incorporated non-governmental organizations.

Delegates at the conference insist that the recent purported imposition of some individuals as interim leaders of the Okpe Union, who were given unauthorized powers to preside over the affairs of the union for two years and delegates unanimously rejected the infliction of the interim leaders.

According to akpotor, the conference also rejected the purported dissolution of the national executive council of the Okpe Union and imposition of a nine-man interim national executive council for two years and holds it to be unconstitutional, illegal and void.

The President also made it public that delegates at the conference nominated and adopted 15 Okpe personalities to be recommended to the corporate affairs commission for registration as Members of the board of trustees.

Okpe Union members applauded the peaceful nature of all Okpe people, urging them to remain law-abiding and support the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Delta State government of Senator Ifeanyi okowa.

Delegates appeal to the federal government to reward the Okpe people, being one of the highest oil and gas producing ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta.

The delegates also appealed to the federal government to transform the Sapele Technical College, one of the oldest in Nigeria, to a Federal University or Polytechnic to create capacity in the teeming of youths of the area and generate employability.

They also used the opportunity to call on the Delta State Government to complete the Delta State Polytechnic, Elume, Sapele which construction commenced during the Administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The delegates equally decided that Prof. Emurobome Idolor and Prof. Kenneth Eni who are the only Okpe Union members amongst the imposed Interim National Executive Council be suspended indefinitely from the Okpe Union.

“That Prof. Emurobome Idolor and Prof. Kenneth Eni who are the only Okpe Union members amongst the imposed Interim National Executive Council are hereby suspended indefinitely from the Okpe Union.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Southwest Nigeria breathes life into Amotekun, says bye-bye to insecurity in the zone

Editor

Reverend Sister calls on LASG to open religious institutions

Editor

LASU makes Times Higher Universities Ranking

Editor

WAFAI sets to hold mass wedding again

William Orji [Author]

Brotherhood of Cross and Star: OO Obu speaks on mystery of death

Editor

Women Journalists, hope for Africa amidst challenges of climate change

Editor

Anambra 2021: CAN backs zoning, urges political parties to address the issue of power rotation

Editor

My son is rotten in SARS custody, 60 year old woman cries out

Editor

How Navy saved Nigeria N695 Billion from economic saboteurs while supporting environmental remediation

Editor

Special Report: 620 Nigerian Christians hacked to death in 4 months — Intersociety

Editor

Army rekindle hope of 102 yrs old monarch in Rivers

Editor

Anambra community honours outstanding indigenes

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More