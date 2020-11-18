22.4 C
Don’t extort motorists in FCT, CP warns officers

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma on Wednesday asked officers of the command to steer clear from extorting motorists.

He said bitter days await men and officers of the command that might involve themselves in unholy practices to make money.

Bala gave the warning while addressing the personnel on special enforcement duty of motorcycle ban on high ways and city centre.

He said, “Let us not be seen as compromising, like asking Okada man to give you money to allow him enter the express. It is not good for the police image. Try to shun corruption and be disciplined, if you compromise and you are captured on camera, you will have yourself to blame”

The CP who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji urged them to ensure that okada coming into the town are stopped especially to the express way.

Ciroma told them that the assignment given to the team is simple, ” Is just for you to stop Okada from plying the Shehu Musa Yar’dua express way and nothing more. Shun corruption and any other evil act while discharging your civic responsibilities”

His words; “The first three days is not going to be confrontational, we are going to sensitize them on the reason why the Okada riders should vacate the express way leading to the Airport.

“If visitors coming into Nigeria for the first time, see such things, the impression they will have about us as a nation is not going to be good” he said.

