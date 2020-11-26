Insecurity: Octogenarian advises Zamfara gov on way out

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau.

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara has been seriously advised to take any measure against anyone found to be sabotaging the efforts of his administration toward addressing insecurity in the State.

This was revealed by a business tycoon in the State, Alhaji Inuwa Sani while speaking to our reporter in an interview in Gusau, the State capital during the week.

Alhaji Inuwa said he was surprised that despite all efforts by the governor to ensuring that the State is secured, yet some people are there derailing the efforts, suggesting that such people should not be allowed to live.

He also called on the governor to sit down and carefully identify those who are with him in the journey of making Zamfara a crime free State, and go with them, and those perceived to be enemies of peace be dropped.

The 76 years old business mogul further stated that at present, the entire people of Zamfara do not need anything in life other than peace, and that the present administration, from all indications, and from what the people are witnessing with regard to security situation, there is improvement.

Alhaji Inuwa who also expressed concern over what he described as breach of trust exhibited recently by the bandits after agreement between them and the government to allow farmers access to their farmlands, but few weeks, that agreement was no more there as currently, farmers were deprived of the opportunity to access their crops.

He therefore suggested the use of force if possible, as according to him, nobody is as powerful, or as strong as the government indeed, and also, the government should not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with unreliable element whose intention is to participate in the destruction team of the State.

The octogenarian also commended President Muhammadu Bihari for the concern he always shows with regard to the problem the State faces, which is nothing, but insecurity, something that could have been squarely addressed had all the authorities concerned shown interest in.