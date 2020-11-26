33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

News

Insecurity: Octogenarian advises Zamfara gov on way out

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau.

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara has been seriously advised to take any measure against anyone found to be sabotaging the efforts of his administration toward addressing insecurity in the State.

This was revealed by a business tycoon in the State, Alhaji Inuwa Sani while speaking to our reporter in an interview in Gusau, the State capital during the week.

Alhaji Inuwa said he was surprised that despite all efforts by the governor to ensuring that the State is secured, yet some people are there derailing the efforts, suggesting that such people should not be allowed to live.

He also called on the governor to sit down and carefully identify those who are with him in the journey of making Zamfara a crime free State, and go with them, and those perceived to be enemies of peace be dropped.

The 76 years old business mogul further stated that at present, the entire people of Zamfara do not need anything in life other than peace, and that the present administration, from all indications, and from what the people are witnessing with regard to security situation, there is improvement.

Alhaji Inuwa who also expressed concern over what he described as breach of trust exhibited recently by the bandits after agreement between them and the government to allow farmers access to their farmlands, but few weeks, that agreement was no more there as currently, farmers were deprived of the opportunity to access their crops.

He therefore suggested the use of force if possible, as according to him, nobody is as powerful, or as strong as the government indeed, and also, the government should not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with unreliable element whose intention is to participate in the destruction team of the State.

The octogenarian also commended President Muhammadu Bihari for the concern he always shows with regard to the problem the State faces, which is nothing, but insecurity, something that could have been squarely addressed had all the authorities concerned shown interest in.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Michael Dato Foundation distributes food materials to less-privileged home

Editor

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

Editor

UNICEF tackles Sharia Court over jailing of 13-yr-old boy

Editor

Glo announces 55% slash on international calls

Editor

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

Editor

*Ex- gov Yari allegedly planning to destabilize Zamfara peace, economy – peace envoys*

Editor

Covid-19: Kano govt trains health workers on infectious disease control

Editor

Omo-Agege mourns late Justice Karibi-Whyte

Editor

Buhari condemns Boko Haram attacks on Adamawa town

Editor

FG okays N67bn for Ajaokuta bridge, Ikot Ekpene road repairs

Editor

Nigeria will remain an indivisible nation, says Tinubu

Editor

Chief Eze lauds President Buhari for appointing Prof. Okodudu as Ag. VC UNIPORT

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More