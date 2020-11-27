102 died during #EndSars protest — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, yesterday disclosed that 102 people died, including 37 policemen, during the #EndSARS anti-police brutality protests in October.

He also said 196 others were seriously injured.

The IGP gave the casualty figures at a meeting with state governors and regional leaders of South-South zone in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

These latest figures, which are higher than previous numbers earlier announced by government officials, have not been independently verified or corroborated.

It is also not clear if the figures included those believed to have been killed under the controversy surrounding the Lekki Tollgate shootings as the location and vital statistics was not provided by the IGP.

Adamu at the meeting also said that 136 police rifles and undisclosed quantity of ammunition were stolen during the period.

Recall that #EndSARS protesters took to the streets across Nigeria for nearly two weeks calling for the scrapping of the notorious police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over alleged rights abuses and extra-judicial killings.

Adamu, rather than attribute the protests to agitations against police highandedness and unbridled corruption, insisted that the primary objective of the protest was to affect regime change.

