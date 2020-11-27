24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Christianity, Islam best gift civilisation has given to…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several ISWAP fighters…

Ipetu-Ijesha residents commend NAF free medical outreach, cancer…

Women Empowerment: EU Unfolds Gender Equality Based Action…

*#EndSARS: NDF hails UK parliament’s intervention, says it…

Kano LG polls: Subject yourself to drug test,…

Gen. Buratai: Nigeria’s Redeemer @60

NOUN: NUC harps on full digital transformation of…

#EndSars: CACOVID Provides N100bn to Rebuild Burnt Police…

Ilaje indigenes demand headship of NDDC

Cover

102 died during #EndSars protest — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, yesterday disclosed that 102 people died, including 37 policemen, during the #EndSARS anti-police brutality protests in October.

He also said 196 others were seriously injured.

The IGP gave the casualty figures at a meeting with state governors and regional leaders of South-South zone in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

These latest figures, which are higher than previous numbers earlier announced by government officials, have not been independently verified or corroborated.

It is also not clear if the figures included those believed to have been killed under the controversy surrounding the Lekki Tollgate shootings as the location and vital statistics was not provided by the IGP.

Adamu at the meeting also said that 136 police rifles and undisclosed quantity of ammunition were stolen during the period.

Recall that #EndSARS protesters took to the streets across Nigeria for nearly two weeks calling for the scrapping of the notorious police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over alleged rights abuses and extra-judicial killings.

Adamu, rather than attribute the protests to agitations against police highandedness and unbridled corruption, insisted that the primary objective of the protest was to affect regime change.

(Additional information, BBC)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Birthday Party: Funke Akindele, hubby convicted, fined

Editor

OBJ slams Buhari for rejecting Africa Free Trade deal

Editor

NHRC mulls independent investigative panel on SARS

Editor

APC crisis: Ekiti, Oyo APC faction reject Ajimobi’s reconciliation committee

Editor

FG spent N1bn on Ekwuemea��s health – Ngige

Editor

Herdsmen Killings: Nigeria drifting towards war – Umahi, Myetti Allah

Editor

Job Opportunities Abound For Kano Youths As Ganduje Completes Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre

Editor

Panel Indicts Magu: Bank interest of N550b missing

Editor

COVID-19: DisCos back calls for two months free electricity supply

Editor

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis, stakeholders

Editor

How Community Police officers will be paid – FHQ

Editor

Kano Assembly to stop pensions for ex-Govs, deputies

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More