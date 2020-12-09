29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience

China makes solid progress in reducing poverty through…

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term…

Senate investigates loss of $9bn to illegal mining

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

P&CHS rejects blame for cargo slow evacuation, tasks…

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market –…

Education

Visitation panels : FG exempts 6 varsities

By Felix Khanoba

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says six universities are exempted from the visitation teams recently constituted by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the institutions.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this while briefing the quality assurance committee of NUC in Abuja.

He explained that all federal universities and Inter-University Centres would receive a visitation team each except those universities created less than five years ago: the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, the Army University, Biu and the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo as they were not due for such visitation.

Others exempted from the exercise according to the NUC boss are the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna and the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

This is contained in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja and signed by Ibrahim Yakasai, Director, Corporate Affairs, NUC.

According to the statement, Prof. Rasheed said the Visitation Panels to 38 federal universities and four Inter-University Centres recently approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari, would be gazetted to enable the exercise to be carried out.

He said that the federal ministry of education was working with the justice ministry to ensure that the gazetting was done expeditiously.

Speaking further, the NUC boss said that as soon as the gazetting was done, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would inaugurate the panels after which they would proceed to their respective universities for the assignments.

Prof. Rasheed also said that the audit would cover a period of ten years for all the universities to be visited except for the federal universities in Birnin Kebbi, Gashua and Gusau whose audit would cover only five years as they were created less than ten years ago.

Their report would cover the period 2013 to 2017. “For the ten year period each visitation panel is to produce two separate reports of five years each covering January 2011 to December 2015 and January 2016 to December 2020”, he said.

According to Prof. Rasheed, the Chairmen of the Panels were drawn from some of the best retired Public servants including a former Chief of Army Staff, six former Heads of Service of the Federation; former federal permanent secretaries; former vice chancellors; and Professors Emeriti, amongst several others.

He said that membership of Panels was largely drawn from serving and retired academics and non-academics, retired public servants, professionals and the military, adding that “each Panel will have an accountant, a lawyer, an architect and or an engineer; an experienced professor and an experienced university administrator who would either be a former registrar, a former bursar or others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Govts tasked to increase education budget to boost economy

Editor

COVID-19: Federal Poly Nasarawa produces ventilator, others

Editor

Scholars decry infrastructural decay in Abia public schools

Editor

Kebbi Government promises scholarship, healthcare to children of soldiers

Editor

Lecturers back Nasarawa Gov’s directive on schools’ closure

Editor

Gov. Ugwuanyi extols Onyishi for establishing entrepreneurial varsity

Editor

UNN to convert event centres to emergency classrooms

Editor

Establish research foundation, committee urges FG

Editor

Audit report: PLSI raises alarm over N9.7bn unaccounted funds

Editor

Jamub Group engages scientists on COVID-19 containment

Editor

Kano, Ebonyi top as 28,094 teachers pass qualifying exam

Editor

UNILAG crisis: FG gives panel 2 weeks to submit report

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More