Ban on illegal parking, roadside trading on Dutse road stance – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday said

no going back on the ban on illegal parking and roadside trading along Dutsen-Alhaji Bwari route.

Ikharo Attah, Chairman FCT Ministerial Taskteam on City Sanitation and Traffic Management disclosed this while inspecting work on the road.

He said the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello is keen on addressing all the traffic grey areas, for respite to come the way of residents especially those that ply the route.

Attah explained that the road project would have been completed before now, but the #EndSARS protests and other challenges delay it.

However, the Director Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Engr. Felix Nwankwo, stated that the Dutse-Bwari road project had reached 90 percent completion and would soon be commissioned for free flow of traffic.

Nwankwo said, “the road is virtually completed as it’s at almost 90%, the only thing remaining is the wearing curve and some portions with small cable works. So the traffic is going to be ok.

Residents within the communities of Dutsen-Alhaji, Dusten-Makaranta, Sokale, Usuman Dam and Bwari town have also confirmed that the work on the roads have provided a huge relief to motorists.

Those of them that responded to Journalists noted that the road they used to spend two hours, they traverse now in 40 seconds.