28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite…

Kidnapping now new enterprise in Nigeria – Soyinka

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

Cover Politics

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have charged Nigerian to ensure they uphold the unity of the country amidst rising securing challenges

The governors in a statement issued Sunday by the Progressive Governors Forum chairman, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state, expressed willingness to work with their counterparts across party lines to find lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

The governors who commended President Muhammadu and their Katsina state counterparty, Aminu Bello Masari on their efforts towards the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state said, “We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference.

“Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and must be secured as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God” as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“With the rescue of the students, we wish to express of our gratitude to God Almighty and all those who worked for the successful rescue of these students from the hands of
criminal bandits, especially, the government of Katsina State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari.

“Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children, it demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem are a responsibility that requires united, resolute, and prompt responses.

“We, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing our dear nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country. On our part, as Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of
insecurity in the country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Supreme Court slams N1m fine against Dankofa, reprimands lawyer for delayed adjudication

Editor

FG set to free 468 suspected Boko Haram members

Editor

Terrorism: US offers N2.5bn for information on Shekau

Editor

APC govs laud Gambari’s appointment, promise support

Editor

Oil-Producing Status: Enugu battles Anambra in Senate

Editor

Alleged $153m Fraud: Witness claims Diezani removed $70m from NNPC coffers

Editor

PACAC reacts on Magu’s arrest

Editor

Covid-19: FG raises alarm over purchase of chloroquine in large quantities by Nigerians

Editor

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF DG

Editor

INEC launches election results viewing portal

Editor

APC Governors Forum tasks NEC on post Oshiomhole NWC

Editor

New Imo LG PDP chairman promises new order

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More