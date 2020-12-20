Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have charged Nigerian to ensure they uphold the unity of the country amidst rising securing challenges

The governors in a statement issued Sunday by the Progressive Governors Forum chairman, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state, expressed willingness to work with their counterparts across party lines to find lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

The governors who commended President Muhammadu and their Katsina state counterparty, Aminu Bello Masari on their efforts towards the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state said, “We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference.

“Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and must be secured as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God” as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“With the rescue of the students, we wish to express of our gratitude to God Almighty and all those who worked for the successful rescue of these students from the hands of

criminal bandits, especially, the government of Katsina State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari.

“Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children, it demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem are a responsibility that requires united, resolute, and prompt responses.

“We, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing our dear nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country. On our part, as Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of

insecurity in the country.”