New Kwara CP directs raid on criminals’ hideouts

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega on Wednesday disclosed the arrest of many suspects following the raid of criminal hideouts in the state.

Speaking at his maiden press conference at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin, the commissioner, said the suspects who are undergoing interrogation, would be charged to court if found culpable of any crime.

Soliciting the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders in the state, Bagega, pledged the command’s readiness under his watch to tackle issues of cultism, kidnapping and rape.

Asserting that “the task ahead is daunting but not insurmountable”, he also vowed, “to ensure that policemen and women observe in full their rules of engagement and protect fundamental rights of citizens.”

The Police Commissioner said the Command had also resolved among others, to ensure that government and private businesses strive without hindrance, and partner other security agencies in the quest to fight crimes and criminality to its barest minimum.

Bagage hinted that the Command’s monitoring unit, ex-squad and anti-kidnapping unit will be reinvigorated and strengthened for maximum efficiency.

He informed that within the short time of his arrival in the state, one Akewusola Suleiman of Ilorin mini campus area was arrested for allegedly vandalizing and stealing solar panels installed by the state government, while efforts are on to arrest his accomplices.

Commending his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for his selfless service rendered to the people of the state, he said ” I am much ready to explore past experience to bring about good policing to the citizens and residents of Kwara State.

“ I, therefore, come to Kwara State with goodwill, open hands and mind, willingness to work and partner with good people of Kwara to ensure we make the state secure, safe and better,” he added.

