IGP decorates 36 newly promoted officers

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has decorated 36 newly promoted senior officers including 13 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 23 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The decorated officers were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC), recently.

Five of the recently promoted officers had since been appointed into the Force Management Team.

They include DIG Usman Alkali Baba,who will now head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, – Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, – Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), DIG Joseph O. Egbunike – Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed- Department of Training and Development.

Similarly, AIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to Acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

Speaking while decorating the officers, the IGP said: “This event represents a due recognition of the history of professional excellence of all the officers being celebrated today and like other previous other exercises, it was guided by the principles of seniority and merit and it took due cognizance of the unblemished service records and invaluable experiences of the benefiting senior officers.

“The capacity of the human assets of any organization, particularly, at strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

“This is why it is often said that no organization can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders, neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process.

“This assertion is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is because the rapidly changing dynamics of crime and the attendant increasing threat to security requires quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competency to effectively provide leadership directed at managing such internal security realities.”

While reminding the newly promoted officers that much was expected from them, IGP Adamu said: “I am convinced that all of you, the newly promoted officers seated here, fit perfectly into my human capacity development requirement and I am confident that you will deploy your wealth of experience towards supporting the Nigeria Police in the attainment of our mandate, especially at this crucial time in our nation’s internal security evolution.

“Let me, however, remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“Crime, as you know, is a dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon and the nation demand of you higher level of loyalty, courage and professional competence needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security.

“In line with this, some of you shall be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested.

“I trust that you shall not fail the Nigeria Police Force, neither will you fail the nation in the arduous responsibilities that your new rank shall impose on you.”