30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19: Health Journalists pledge support for FG, partners

Breaking: Kano LG Polls: Ganduje’s Predictions Come True…

MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for…

Iheanacho reaches career milestone in Leicester City win…

Ramat Cup gets February 5 date

Gov. Wike: If Wishes Were Horses

Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

S/Eagles goalie concedes five goals in Sparta Rotterdam…

Fenerbahce talk up Osayi-Samuel

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value…

Sports

Ramat Cup gets February 5 date

Youth Sports Federation of  Nigeria (YSFON) has announced that the 38th edition of Nigeria’s most glamorous and biggest annual  grassroots football tournament tagged  ‘RAMAT Cup’  will hold from February 5th-13th, 2021 at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Kano.

According to a statement by the Federation signed by its’ National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, preparations for the championship will start with the state play- off scheduled to hold between January 13- 27th, 2021 in the various states of the Federation even as it advised all state chapters to ensure they send the name of their state champions to the national secretariat on or before Monday, 1st February, 2021.
The statement further advised all the state chapters to ensure they register their players with a passport photograph of each  of the players, their group photograph with a form from the national secretariat  which must be  filled indicating their names, date of birth, age, body weight and height  and the match report of their state play- off which will be accompanied  with the fixtures.
Teams are also reminded that the body weight of each player is 58kg with height of  height 1.75m while  arrival date in Kano for the competition is Friday, February 5th, 2021  Before departing their states, the various state chapters are  expected to confirm from the national secretariat  just as participating states have been assured that accommodation shall be provided at school hostels while states are expected to take care of the transportation and feeding of their players and officials.  
In order to ensure a hitch- free tournament, YSFON has also  announced that screening of players will take place  from 7:00 am on Saturday 6th February, 2021 promising as is the usual practice, all states will get fair treatment in the screening exercise as there will be strict adherence to the age bracket stipulated for the championship.

The championship is organized annually in honour of Nigeria’s late Military Head of State General Muritala Ramat Mohammed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Haaland promise made by Rousaud camp ahead of Barcelona’s presidential elections

Editor

Mali beat Burkina Faso for good start at CHAN

Editor

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier League, says Spartak boss

Editor

More EPL, Championship Players Test Positive to Coronavirus

Editor

Lookman dumps England for Super Eagles

Editor

Imo sportsmen, veritable resource base for development – Prince Ogbonna

Editor

Fulham vs Arsenal: Mesut Ozil speaks on playing EPL opener clash

Editor

Arsenal’s Saka yet to decide on Super chance

Editor

Ejide eyes return to Eagles after 6yrs

Editor

Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend died of fentanyl overdose

Editor

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Editor

Coronavirus: Mikel calls for League suspension, receives Falcao’s backing

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More