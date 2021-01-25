21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

China has firm resolution to safeguard national interests

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate…

Xiong’an New Area in China provides model for…

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

Overseas warehouses help Chinese goods reach more foreign…

Cover

Abdullahi Ibrahim, former AGF under Abacha and Abdusalami is dead

Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, is dead.

Ibrahim was said to have died on Sunday.

The deceased, who is from Kogi, once served as the minister of transport and aviation during the military regime of President Muhammadu Buhari

He also served as AGF during the tenures of Sani Abacha and Abdulsalami Abubakar — both former military heads of state — between 1997 and 1999.

Before his appointment as the AGF, Ibrahim served as the minister of education, science and technology.

Buhari, in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

The president described the late Ibrahim as an “exemplary lawyer and statesman with impeccable integrity”, who will be remembered for his selfless service to the country.

“He was an extraordinary philanthropist who rendered legal services without charge to many who could not pay,” the statement reads.

“As Minister in my government, Abdullahi Ibrahim will be remembered for doing so much to empower the girl child, including access to education.

“His work as member of the Nigerian team that negotiated the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Unitization Agreement of the Zafiro/Ekanga Oil Fields has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of this country’s history and development. His accomplishments will continue to make us proud.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, in a condolence message issued by Onogwu Muhammed, his spokesman, described the late lawyer as an “accomplished legal practitioner and administrator who has put so much into the service of the nation in different capacities”.

“The sterling contributions of the late legal icon to legal profession right from when he was called to the English Bar in 1963, until he reached the pinnacle of his career as the first SAN from Northern Nigeria, remain a remarkable and landmark feat he would continue to be remembered for,” the statement reads.

“Bello, while commiserating with the immediate members of his family and members of the Bar and Bench over the sad loss, prayed the Almighty Allah to grant his soul Aljannah firdaus.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG shortchanging S’East, S’South in disbursement of covid -19 stimulus package, IPOB alleges

Editor

Anti-Graft war: Corrupt Nigerians cough out N473bn

Editor

BREAKING: Nigeria records first death from coronavirus

Editor

Reps appropriation committee warns MDA’s against tampering with 2020 Budget

Editor

IGP Order: Police harvest arms in Bauchi, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers

Editor

Buhari seeks private investors in sports

Editor

Setting up John Oyegun Civil Service Academy, my priority – Gov. Obaseki

Editor

Full Speech of President Muhammadu Buhari

Editor

Election Sequence: Court order not binding on us – Senate

Editor

Build refineries now, FG tells IOCs

Editor

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

Editor

World Cup: Buhari promises Super Eagles total support

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More