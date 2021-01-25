Abdullahi Ibrahim, former AGF under Abacha and Abdusalami is dead

Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, is dead.

Ibrahim was said to have died on Sunday.

The deceased, who is from Kogi, once served as the minister of transport and aviation during the military regime of President Muhammadu Buhari

He also served as AGF during the tenures of Sani Abacha and Abdulsalami Abubakar — both former military heads of state — between 1997 and 1999.

Before his appointment as the AGF, Ibrahim served as the minister of education, science and technology.

Buhari, in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

The president described the late Ibrahim as an “exemplary lawyer and statesman with impeccable integrity”, who will be remembered for his selfless service to the country.

“He was an extraordinary philanthropist who rendered legal services without charge to many who could not pay,” the statement reads.

“As Minister in my government, Abdullahi Ibrahim will be remembered for doing so much to empower the girl child, including access to education.

“His work as member of the Nigerian team that negotiated the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Unitization Agreement of the Zafiro/Ekanga Oil Fields has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of this country’s history and development. His accomplishments will continue to make us proud.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, in a condolence message issued by Onogwu Muhammed, his spokesman, described the late lawyer as an “accomplished legal practitioner and administrator who has put so much into the service of the nation in different capacities”.

“The sterling contributions of the late legal icon to legal profession right from when he was called to the English Bar in 1963, until he reached the pinnacle of his career as the first SAN from Northern Nigeria, remain a remarkable and landmark feat he would continue to be remembered for,” the statement reads.

“Bello, while commiserating with the immediate members of his family and members of the Bar and Bench over the sad loss, prayed the Almighty Allah to grant his soul Aljannah firdaus.”