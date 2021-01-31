Minister begs FCT NULGE to shelve planned strike

35 C
Abuja
Metro

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has appealed to members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) not to embark on the planned industrial action over non implementation of the minimum wage.  


Recall that members of the Union had threatened the authorities of Area Council to commence the implementation of the minimum wage on or before January 31, 2021 or face industrial action.  


However, the Minister assured members of them that the administration was working assiduously to ensure that their demands are met, stressing that embarking on industrial action at this critical period of economic downturn would further worsen the situation.  


She further assured aggrieved members that the administration would consider the option of a bail-out to stabilize the current situation, just as she canvassed for improved internal revenue generation in the Area Councils.  


According to her, “As a mother, I am appealing to members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) not to carry out their threat of embarking on industrial action if necessary steps are not taken to implement the minimum wage by Area Council authorities.  


“I am making this passionate appeal because of the economic implications and its negative impacts on both sides. We all know the current global economic downturn and how it has affected every aspects of our life.  


“Nevertheless, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we overcome these challenges, and one of the options before us is the bail-out to stabilize the current situation and to ensure that Area Councils boost their internally generated revenue”.  


While appreciating members of the union for their patience and understanding with the authorities, the minister called for a holistic restructuring and verification of the Area Councils staff.  

