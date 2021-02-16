26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

News

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO DG

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as the new Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO).

Ortom’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued and made available to DAILY POST on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.

The governor said the historic emergence of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO attests to her impeccable record of public service at national and international levels.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her stewardship of the World Trade Organization.

Governor Ortom wished Dr Okonjo-Iweala a successful tenure.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Aide opens up on Osinbajo

Editor

Controversies trail newly approved Federal College of Education in Osun

Editor

Over 45 Young Entrepreneurs Gets Empowerment Training From Sen. Binos

Editor

Focus on Police reforms, Coalition for Democracy urges #EndSARS protesters

Editor

Cancelling WASSCE will cause more confusion for students, parents – Reps

Editor

Private schools proprietors back Nasarawa Gov’t review of academic calendar

Editor

Anyaoku, Anyim, others console with Buhari over Kyari

Editor

EFCC secures AVM Obong’s N510m in interim forfeiture

Editor

Traditional medicine practitioners back FG’s measures against Coronavirus

Editor

Two Feared Dead, Medical Doctor Arrested As EndSARS Protest Turn Violence In Kano

Editor

Foundation launches essay, picture competition on elder abuse

Editor

Bala Ka’oje, ex-sports minister, dies at 60

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More