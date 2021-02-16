Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO DG

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as the new Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO).

Ortom’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued and made available to DAILY POST on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.

The governor said the historic emergence of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO attests to her impeccable record of public service at national and international levels.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her stewardship of the World Trade Organization.

Governor Ortom wished Dr Okonjo-Iweala a successful tenure.