29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

News

Ace broadcaster, Chimamkpam Anyamkpa, bags chieftaincy title

By Emma Okereh

In recognition of his modest but significant contributions to his fatherland, the Umunumo ancient kingdom has concluded plans to bestow a chieftaincy title on their illustrious son, Hon Chimamkpam Athan Anyamkpa.
The AUTHORITY gathered that the conferment ceremony which comes up on Easter Sunday, 4th April, 2021 coincides with the coronation ceremony of HRH Eze Peter Chimamkpam Opara, Ezeudo 11 of Umunumo ancient kingdom.

The choice of Hon Anyamkpa among other illustrious sons of the community that would be so honoured, followed a painstaking and thorough screening exercise embarked upon by the leaders of the community as part of the ceremony to make the coronation a unique one.
Hon Anyamkpa is an adaptable, enthusiastic and excellent communicator who exudes a lot confidence in whatever he does. He is an event manager per excellence. He has been variously described as a highly creative and cerebral personality who easily attracts friendship with candour. A devout Catholic, good family man and fine journalist who has plied his trade in many media outfits including Radio Nigeria and NTA at various times, including others.

He is also a politician of note culminating in his being a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He is at present an aide to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives. He has also been recognized with some Awards in recognition to his outstanding contributions to humanity. Some of them includes, ESUT Entrepreneurial Studies, UNICEF/ FAMILO Award, FESTAC Hall of Fame, Catholic Men Association Award among several others. He is happily married and the union is blessed with three lovely children. He will be bestowed with the title of Orji Aro 1 of Umunumo Ancient Kingdom while the wife will be bestowed with Anyahurugo Orji Aro 1.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Anti-Banditry Offensive: Troops neutralize bandits, rescue several kidnap victims

Editor

Bauchi Gov challenges Dogara to prove procurement, contract allegations

Editor

Edo launches sex offenders register to name, shame rapists

Editor

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to pay school fees

Editor

Nasarawa assembly blows hot, grills Gov Sule’s senior aide

Editor

Illegal Oil Bunkering: Court orders fresh trial of Blue Dolphin Limited, others

Editor

NCC creates new department to accelerate FG’s Digital Economy Agenda

Editor

Human Rights Abuse: Coalition calls for intervention of international community

Editor

CSO Writes Buhari Over Reappointment Of NSCDC CG

Editor

Insecurity: South-West has genuine rights to complain – Oduduwa elders

Editor

FCT Correctional Service gets new Comptroller

Editor

Group debunks alleged N40 billion scam in NDDC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More