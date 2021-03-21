Ace broadcaster, Chimamkpam Anyamkpa, bags chieftaincy title

By Emma Okereh

In recognition of his modest but significant contributions to his fatherland, the Umunumo ancient kingdom has concluded plans to bestow a chieftaincy title on their illustrious son, Hon Chimamkpam Athan Anyamkpa.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the conferment ceremony which comes up on Easter Sunday, 4th April, 2021 coincides with the coronation ceremony of HRH Eze Peter Chimamkpam Opara, Ezeudo 11 of Umunumo ancient kingdom.

The choice of Hon Anyamkpa among other illustrious sons of the community that would be so honoured, followed a painstaking and thorough screening exercise embarked upon by the leaders of the community as part of the ceremony to make the coronation a unique one.

Hon Anyamkpa is an adaptable, enthusiastic and excellent communicator who exudes a lot confidence in whatever he does. He is an event manager per excellence. He has been variously described as a highly creative and cerebral personality who easily attracts friendship with candour. A devout Catholic, good family man and fine journalist who has plied his trade in many media outfits including Radio Nigeria and NTA at various times, including others.

He is also a politician of note culminating in his being a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He is at present an aide to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives. He has also been recognized with some Awards in recognition to his outstanding contributions to humanity. Some of them includes, ESUT Entrepreneurial Studies, UNICEF/ FAMILO Award, FESTAC Hall of Fame, Catholic Men Association Award among several others. He is happily married and the union is blessed with three lovely children. He will be bestowed with the title of Orji Aro 1 of Umunumo Ancient Kingdom while the wife will be bestowed with Anyahurugo Orji Aro 1.