Politics

Anambra 2021: APGA will conduct credible primary, Obiano’s aide assures

From Isaac Ojo,  Nnewi

Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Media and Strategic Communication, Akachukwu  Maduakolam has assured that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will conduct a free and fair party primary ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anamnbra state.

Maduakolam stated this in an interactive session with journalists in his residence in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The governors aide pointed out that the acclaimed endorsement of the aspiration of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, based on Gov Obiano’s body language is just a political routine among politicians, even as he stated that any other aspirant who engages APGA officials in a meeting will equally get endorsement.

He noted that the Anambra State chairman of APGA has not officially informed the party about the instruction to produce the former CBN governor as the standard bearer, base on the acclaimed body language, adding that he has not at any time attended a meeting where the issue of body language of his boss was discussed.

“The rumoured endorsement of Soludo is routine. In the period of political campaigns, we hear ‘Ojebego’ (he has entered) all over the place but it does not mean or suggest all other contenders are shut out. 

“It is surprising that anybody will still be talking about body language in a nation where we now find that the body language once believed by some as indicative of an enviable stand now mean exactly the opposite of its insinuations.” He said, while declaring that APGA would conduct a credible party primary that everyone would be proud of. 

