Ex-Sergeant Ogili floats NGO to fight Corruption and resolve conflicts

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that Mr Fidelis Ogili, an ex-police officer says his detest for corruption compelled him to resign voluntarily from the Nigerian police force in 1999,after putting in 16years,eleven months in service.

But his passion to continue serving humanity honestly and endearing peace in the society motivated him into running a non-governmental(NGO) based in Enugu known as ‘Dominus Vobiscum International Center for conflict Resolution.

He told the AUTHORITY South East post that the endemic corruption in the country at the moment if not halted will engineer more conflicts in the nation, just as the current Boko Haram menace, banditry and kidnapping in the country. He raised fears that the ugly situation will degenerate to the point of angry mobs and jobless Youths waylaying and attacking those at the corridors of power. But based on the saying that prevention is better than cure, he established the NGO(Dominus Vobiscum) as a platform for appealing and restoring values on the conscience of every Nigerian..

His words: “I am trying to let the rich Nigerians know that their acclaimed success will be determined by the extent to which their neighbours are happy. The best way to live your life is to make the next person happy. There is nothing as dangerous as a man without future or hope. He can take to suicide bombing, banditry and other vices. Look at what is happening in the North East zone of the country. So the moment the people in government start to take care of the next person, that is when we shall start to enjoy this nation”

Ex Sergeant Ogili disclosed that his NGO has partnered with some Christian women organizations in Nsukka axis of Enugu state in resolving crisis in their communities, just as he has been projecting his campaigns against corruption across several quarters under pains, but vowed not to relent.

He disclosed that he is presently seeking partnership with Actors Guild of Nigeria on how to shoot and produce home videos devoid of immorality but with tendencies of instilling discpline, restoring cultural values and norms among Nigerians. Ex sergeant Ogili said he is welcoming more partners and sponsors who share the same view towards this direction.

According to him, his major regret remains the fact that some government agencies are thwarting and sabotaging his initiatives through illegal tampering on his personal assets.