Buhari pledges peaceful, fair Ondo guber poll

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent and credible.

He also assured of adequate security to forestall breach of the peace by unscrupulous persons.

In a video message to party supporters at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigns for the election, the President therefore, urged the electorate to turn out enmasse to vote on Saturday without fear of molestation.

He expressed confidence that the party supporters will vote in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.

Urging the electorate in Ondo to vote for continuity and progress, Buhari explained why Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the APC candidate, deserved re-election.

”I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance.

”His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing, just as he has taken the State to an enviable level and on the path of prosperity.

”Having had the privilege of commissioning some of his projects, which I consider enduring legacies, I join you here today to declare that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term.

”I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term,” he said.

On the party’s campaign, the President said he was encouraged by the large turnout at the grand finale, noting that he had keenly followed events in the State as regards the Governorship election.

”I have taken a special interest not necessarily because my party is involved but because my focus and attention have been to ensure that we maximize every given opportunity to raise the bar in our collective desire to deepen democracy,’’ he stated.

The President also used the occasion to commend the party’s national and zonal leadership, and the APC family in Ondo State for upholding internal democracy and ensuring a hitch-free party primary.