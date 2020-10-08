Insecurity: Matawallen reiterates commitment to end killings

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara has again reiterated the determination of his administration toward bringing to an end, the unnecessary killing of the people of the State no matter the sabotage by any group or individual.

Matawallen made the assertion in Gussu, capital of the while addressing a crowd of Journalists on the activities of his government within the year under review.

According to the governor, the State which was uncrossable before he took over the mantle of it’s leadership, can now be accessed by anybody and from any direction of the country.

He explained also that he wonders how some people, most of are even sons of the State are always trying to destabilise the successes so far recorded in the area of security in the State.

The governor stated that he will not relent in that direction, and anyone found or caught to be among them will not be spared, no matter his or her societal status in the State.

Governor Maradun further commented that the issue of security is non-negotiable as far as his government is concerned, and is ready to go to any length with anyone going contrary.

Commenting further, Bello stated that even the opposition know that the present administration under his leadership has achieved slot in the area of security, and he will continue to make it until the entire State was rid of banditry and other forms of crimes across the State.

He commended President Muhammadu Bihari for his support to the government of the State in it’s quest to sanitizing the State which will eventually give room for investors to come and invest.