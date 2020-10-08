31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC states consider 6 months maternity leave, exclusive…

World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

China’s vegetable production brings more sense of contentment…

China achieves outstanding employment performance during 13th Five-Year…

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained…

FG votes $3bn to reconstruct PH-Maiduguri rail line

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

FG procures equipment to check illegal broadcast frequencies…

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers,…

News

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety compliance in schools

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government is set to deploy 60,000 Environmental Health Emergency Volunteer Corps (EHEVC) to ensure compliance with ‘safe measures to be adopted against COVID-19.

The Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud Abubakar disclosed this at a press briefing to unfold plans to ensure safe return to schools by teachers and students.

He said the volunteers will be responsible for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programmes and activities in the schools, including regular and routine sanitary inspection of premises.
“This time around, I shall be activating 60,000 volunteers to cover schools in all the 774 local governments of the federation.

“We are collaborating with the ministry of education to ensure we realise the guidelines on safe reopening of schools and learning facilities.
“The Environmental Health Emergency Volunteers’ Corps (EHEVC) will be utilised, as done previously based on the outcome of their performance in the examination centres’ surveillance,” he said.

“Furthermore, in accordance with the guidelines, EHOs in the Federal and State Ministries of Environment, as well as those in the Local Government Area (LGA) Environmental Health Departments shall be part of the joint assessment teams for safe reopening of schools and learning facilities, as they are among the authorized assessors.”
In an interview with journalists, Baba Yakubu Mohammed, Acting Registrar, Environmental Health Officers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), stated that the ministry is the major stakeholder as far as school resumption is concern.

“The Federal government has a rolling plan on easing the lockdown in stages.

“If you can recall the Federal government opened up 19,000 centres for WAEC, all these are gradual process before other Nigeria institutions are included. Now the ministry is deploying 60,000 volunteers to mornitor in 774 LGAs, that’s really a major milestone.”

“The environmental volunteers will continue to mount surveillance desk and also ensure that the Presidential task force guidelines are adhered too in all schools.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ado Bayero’s Son, Aminu, Emerges New Emir Of Kano

Editor

Kebbi Govt refutes report of dearth of ventilators

Editor

Northern Christians beg Buhari to effect release of Leah Sharibu as Christmas gift to Christians

Editor

NDDC: ACIF warns Nunieh against paying for abandoned, non-executed projects

Editor

Kalu greets Nwachukwu at 80

Editor

Union Leader urges Environment Ministry, others to provide incentives for civil servants to farm

Editor

FRSC welcomes CYMS’s VRM initiative

Editor

Pollution: HOMEF wants FG to restore Niger Delta environment

Editor

Group donates palliatives to indigent members, business community

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Enemies of doom working towards unleashing mayhem on Nigerians- Prophet Olorunleke warns

Editor

Ogun: Education was in ruins under Amosun – Gov Abiodun

Editor

Northern Elders Forum calls for National Confab to structure Nation’s co – existence

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More