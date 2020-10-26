30 C
Mouka wins Africa Kaizen Category of Large-Scale Organisation Award

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has won the Category of Large-Scale Organisation Award 2020 in the Africa Kaizen Awards during a recent evaluation of its processes.

The award which was organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with the Africa Union Development Agency (AUDA), was presented to Mouka for its giant stride in manufacturing quality sleep solutions according to world-class best practices.

From clear objectives, effective processes, quality and productivity improvement, positive impact on workers motivation, impressive work environment and spill over effects outside of the organisation, Mouka ticked all the right boxes.

The Chairman of the Examination Committee of the Africa Kaizen Award 2020, Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, said the frontline company attained the feat for its outstanding performance in the evaluation exercise.

Mayaki, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the AUDA, eulogised the company for its leading position in the continent and commended the management for its continued effort in promoting quality sleep through its wide range of mattress and pillow brands.

In his remark, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Mouka, Femi Fapohunda, who was highly pleased, said the recognition is a step in an excellent direction, in the pursuit of the company’s objective from where it is now to a more enviable height.

According to him, it is a boost from the previous Nigerian recognition in 2018, when Mouka was acknowledged for improvements in Kaizen by the Joint Japanese and Nigerian Productivity Councils.

Fapohunda pronounced that this shows that Mouka’s business operations are in line with international best practices, thus placing it as the leader in the sleep industry in Africa, with established standards, continuous improvement plan and exceptional business process.

On what lies ahead for Mouka, its COO said the Africa Kaizen award would spur continued improvement in its operations and innovation of quality products that guarantee the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Mouka has a wide assortment of quality brands such as the Wellbeing Orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, and range of pillows. The foremost company recently received the award of Consumers First Choice Mattress/Most loved Foam Brand 2020, which was organised by Consumers Choice Nigeria.

