Group prepares to set agenda for politicians, duty bearers

IFEOMA EJIOFOR writes that the Center for Strategic Leadership and Youths Orientation (CENSTLEYO) has concluded arrangements to engage the decision makers for the purpose of having responsible and responsive governance.

This fact was revealed on Friday during the business meeting of the group that held at Prof Kenneth Dike Library, Awka.

The Program Manager of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Uche Madubuko said that the political interaction would make the decision makers and duty bearers to be abreast with happenings in the society.

He observed that many duty bearers are not doing what the society expects from them because the responsibility of informing them have been left in the hands of psychopaths who may not really be interested in the common good of all and sundry.

The former Program Manager of JDPC Onitsha said with emphasis that the business of government is a collective responsibility and that an NGO like CENSTLEYO should not shy away from her role of building a better society.

He actually presented five considerations and conditions for an ideal political interaction.

Comrade Uche Madubuko however noted that for the group to properly engage politically, there is need for CENSTLEYO to depeen her content base as politicians and duty bearers will want to scrutinize the group.

The Founder of CENSTLEYO, Mr Imah Felix Emeka earlier in his opening remarks said that the group is structured in a way that it is insulated against manipulation from politicians.

He said that CENSTLEYO comprised majorly of youths bubbling with energy are prepared to synergize to take over leadership from the generation that has wrecked the nation.

Mr Imah Felix Emeka said further that as part of the efforts to empower the members of the group, arrangements have been concluded to bring in technical experts to lecture them instead of the traditional way of using motivational speakers for empowerment.

He said as as matter of fact that Cedric Antagana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infinity Space and We€ashup and a member of the board of Google has been penciled down to address the group on development and packaging of apps. in the first quarter of next year.

Mr Imah said that the strategies to transform the society must be multi faceted.

A participant, Eze Uche Dominic in an interaction with journalists said that the workshop was an eye opener.

Over two hundred members of CENSTLEYO participated in the one day workshop.