CP Habu Decorates Newly Promoted Officers, Distributes Tricycles, Motorcycles Donated By Doguwa

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has charged newly promoted officers to exhibit high level of professionalism while conducting their lawful duties, reminding them that their new position demands more commitment to duty.

He also distributed tricycles and motorcycles to Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in border Local Government Areas, supported by Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The Police Commissioner decorated 29 newly promoted senior Police Officers of the Command.

They include seven Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) who were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs); 22 Superintendents of Police (SPs) promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) and one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He congratulated the officers on their new ranks and advised them to shun all forms of corruption and respect Human Rights and Rule of Law.

CP Habu urged them to exhibit high level of professionalism, while conducting their lawful duties, “as to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The CP instructed the promoted officers to, “key into the mission and vision of Community Policing Agenda of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, which is yielding positive result in the country.”

With support from member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the CP handed over four tricycles and five motorcycles to some Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in frontline border Local Government Areas.

The CP told the DPOs that the tricycles and motorcycles be used in areas where the terrains are difficult for the use of motor vehicles.

The police boss thanked the good people of Kano State for their prayers, support, encouragement, and cooperation, promising that the Command will continue to remain steadfast in decimating criminal activities in the state.