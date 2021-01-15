LASU Management closes LASUCOM hostels as three students test positive for covid-19

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lagos State University Management has announced the immediate closure of College of Medicine (LASUCOM) hostel facilities as three of their students tested positive for Covid-19.

In a press statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University, “Management of Lagos State University wishes to inform staff, students and the general public that three (3) students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have tested positive for Covid-19 leading the College to immediately close down all her hostel facilities.”

Additionally the statement read that the room-mates of the three students who tested positive and their associates are being tested.

The statement went ahead to state that the College has already isolated the affected three (3) students and has commenced contact tracing of all affected students. It disclosed that the hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the affected students.

It further read “All students of the College have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next fourteen (14) days from where their health status will be monitored by the College. Phone numbers/contacts of all students are already obtained to that effect;

“Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the College through dedicated lines for necessary assistance/treatment.”

Meanwhile, the College has not only handed treatment packs to all three who tested positive; it is also providing psychological support to the three students who tested positive and their roommates.

Parents, Guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is of top priority and the Lagos State University as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within her campuses.

Management also enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe Covid-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly.