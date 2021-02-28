I will return power to the grassroots – Sen. Akpanudoedehe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has declared that he would return power to the people at the grassroots if elected governor of Akwa Ibom State come 2023.

He made this known at the weekend during a grand reception organized in his honour by the Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Support Group, Oruk Anam chapter.

He also promised to build two community development centres in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the State.

Those in attendance at the event includes the State Chairman of APC, Mr. Ita Udosen, a former federal house member representing Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Constituency, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ukoette, a former APC deputy governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Amadu Atai and a former APC house of assembly candidate Hon. Noah Frank Noah.

The occasion was ably chaired by a renowned indigene of the state, Dr. Abasiubong Udofia. The coordinator of the support group Mr. Udeme Akpan urged the people to work for the actualization of the aspirations of the Senator whose wife he said hails from the Ikot Ekpene senatorial zone, covering Oruk Anam Local Government Area.