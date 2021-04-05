32 C
Imo jail break: Gov. Uzodimma summons security chiefs

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, hurriedly summoned all heads of security agencies in the state to an emergency closed-door meeting at the government house, following the early hours jail break at the Correctional Services in Owerri on Monday.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as The AUTHORITY gathered that there hasx been a serious man hunt for the freed inmates of the correctional service who were freed in an attack that also led to the burning of the premises

The spokesman, NCoS, Francis Enobore, disclosed in a statement that the acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and in collaboration with other security organizations, commenced a search and recover operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

The statement titled, ‘Owerri custodial centre attacked by unknown gunmen,’ explained that six inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.

“While appealing to the good citizens of Imo State and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence that will facilitate the recovery effort, the acting Controller-General wishes to assure that the security of custodial centres in the country remains sacrosanct.

“He equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at this trying moment in our history,” the statement noted.

