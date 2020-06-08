Anambra inaugurates New COVID -19 Protective Care Centre at Ekwulobia

Anambra state government has commissioned a fifty-bed capacity protective care centre renovated and equipped by Fidelity Bank Plc for the state.

The proactive care centre was built at Ekwulobia, in Aguata council area.

The protective care centre was equipped to standard by Fidelity Bank with gadgets like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, patient’s beds, thermometers, wheelchairs, air conditioners and television sets, among others.

The centre which has two wards is located inside the Ekwulobia General Hospital.

Governor Willie Obiano represented by his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, thanked the Fidelity Bank for its contribution in the fight against Coronavirus in the state, and explained that the Ekwulobia protective care centre has added to the Anambra state government’s efforts against the pandemic.

On his part, the Representative of Fidelity Bank, and Awka Regional Bank Head, Mr. Henry Asiegbu, said the gesture was part of the bank’s cooperate responsibilities and a way of supporting the Anambra state government in the war against Coronavirus pandemic.Contributing, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala who rated the equipment in the protective care centre high, called on other cooperate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of Fidelity Bank.

Also present at the event were member representing Aguata Two at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Okechukwu Okoye, the state commissioner for housing and urban development, Engineer Mike Okonkwo.