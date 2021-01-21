AFAN Suspends Mudi Led National Caretaker Committee

22 C
By Adelola Amihere 


Following the leadership imbroglio rocking the All farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, the National Leadership of  the Association has  suspended the Alhaji Farouk Mudi led National Caretaker Committee, describing the committee’s activities as illegal and unconstitutional.


Addressing journalists during its.Nationall Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the President of AFAN, Kabiru Ibrahim said there is no provision in the Constitution of the Association for the setting up of National Caretaker Committee.


It would be recalled that AFAN has recently been embroiled in leadership crisis following the appointment of Mudi led National Caretaker Committee to midwife the activities of AFAN.


It was gathered that Mudi led factional was single-handedly  chosen by the former Governor of Adamawa State, Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako(retd) who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association.


Also, Mudi led faction has the support and backing of the current Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.


Ibrahim warned those in the corridors of power  meddling with the activities of Association to desist forthwith, adding that AFAN remains as a non-governmental organisation and should be allowed to run its activities without undue interference.


Announcing the suspension of the  caretaker committee, Ibrahim lamented that Mudi led faction failed to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the Association before taking the leadership of the Association to court.


“The provisions of AFAN’s Constitution are very clear.


“Mudi was dismissed because he contested election in 2016 and lost in Kano State.


“As a bad loser, he decided to register a parallel AFAN in collaboration with the former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kano State.


“We have approached Corporate Affairs Commission. The Commission has cancelled the registration.”


The National President of AFAN further revealed that the State chairmen of AFAN who joined Farouk led group have also been suspended, adding that a disciplinary committee has been constituted to try them and eventually dismiss or expel them from the Association.


He also announced the constitution of a 7-man committee chaired by Muazu Ashaku to conduct the National election of the Association before the end of March 2021.


According to him, “We have some problems. Some people are interfering with our day-to-day activities and we decided to put institutions that will make our activities seamless.


“There will be elections and we have constituted an electoral body for the national election.


“We will have a General Assembly of Farmers(GAF) in February before the elections.
“They will determine what will happen with the Board of Trustees and other critical issues affecting the Association.”

