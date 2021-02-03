37 C
Health

Ebonyi gets 3.4bn to develop cancer centre, build kidney, eye centres

By Nwaeze Angela

Federal Government, through Tetfund has released 3.4billion naira to Ebonyi state government for the development of Cancer centre and the infrastructure of Kidney and eye centres.


Governor David Umahi, made the disclosure yesterday, at the occasion of handing and taking over ceremony of the parcel of land donated by the government of Ebonyi state , for the establishment of the artisanal and small scale mineral processing cluster in Ebonyi, by the Federal government of Nigeria for the South Eastern zone.


He said Ebonyi State was not badly treated by the Buhari led administration when it comes to projects, stating, that the development the state has, was as a result of the intervention by Mr President.


“How much can you do with FAAC allocations? But Mr President went beyond FAAC allocation to assist all States on the poor basis. Just few months ago he gave us the peripheral hospital of the military, as if that was not enough, he gave us 3.4 billion naira through Tetfund to develop Cancer centre and then the infrastructure of Kidney and eye centres”.


Umahi said he totally agreed with the equity and Justice of Buhari’s appointment, “but if you will put that side by side with the development of the place, I will first of all take the development of the place before I will take personal appointment. The development of one person is not the development of the region” he added.


In his remarks, the Minister of States for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah, said President Buhari through the sustainability plan gave opportunity that the ministry should build six clusters for artisanal miners for the entire six regions.


He said Southeast was nominated for led processing, adding that the only place that can be giving that opportunity was Ebonyi because it has the mineral deposit, led.

