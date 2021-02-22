34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG commends Ganduje’s efforts in promoting commerce and…

Job Creation: Fikpo Reiterates Commitment, As 56 Gets…

Job Creation Creation: An Elixir To Youth Development…

NLC charges members to commence strike in States…

Cattle dealers union demands 475b compensation, gives FG…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ajeromi-Ifelodun Secretariat, as Ayoola complete renovation

I’m ashamed to see Nigeria going abroad to…

One Billion Rising partners IRISE, Supol Martins, farming…

With Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala and others, Nigeria attains Human…

NAF names victims of plane crash

Labour Matters

Job Creation Creation: An Elixir To Youth Development In Abia, Nigeria

By Christian Obioma Appolos 


Youth development is a very important elixir many countries (States) invest heavily on, in their quest for greatness. On the other hand, social safety to a greater extent is a shock-absorber that enables progress and stability in the overall project of development, decent living and peaceful society. 


Depending on a country’s capability, social security could be providing some level of supports to workers, retirees, and the unemployed etc such benefits as; cash transfer on monthly bases and so on. 


But in view to the glaring realities of our time, the best social safety or better put; social protection or social security a country like Nigeria or state like Abia can provide or think of venturing into when it come to youth development, is conscious targeted provision of employment (job creation).


The International Labour Organisation (ILO), the oldest agency of the United Nations responsible for labour related issues and societal development, in its review of Standards on Social Security in 2012 which led to its adoption of Social Protection Floors Recommendation (No. 202), stated that; “Effective social security systems guarantee income security and health protection, thereby contributing to the prevention and reduction of poverty and inequality, and the promotion of social inclusion and human dignity”


This simply mean that, job provision (employment) which must be decent if it must achieve its purpose, is a singular provision that will tremendously attend to the need of social safety and need for the youths to be productive and contributors to the national development. 
Therefore, venturing into innovative employment provision programmes that are sustainable and viably gainful economically, will in no small measure; be a panacea to youth development and a great source of social safety. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

AMLSN makes case for Covid-19 vaccines, calls for Senate Health Committee Chair removal

Editor

Job Deficit Consequences: Africa’s tomorrow already at the door, heavily pregnant

Editor

ASUP kicks as Ayade suspend members’ salary structure

Editor

NLC charges members to commence strike in States over minimum wage

Editor

Unemployment: FG initiates Safety Net-Job for Unskilled Persons

Editor

N41 million theft: Detained AirForce Officer’s family seeks President Buhari, NLC, CSOs intervention

Editor

Job creation: NDE Empowers 6000 Youths, Women In Edo State

Editor

SSANU, NASU did not end in deadlock – Labour Ministry

Editor

FG cautions employers against slave labour practices

Editor

MWUN commences warning strike, task FG, NPA on fixing Apapa Port access road

Editor

Labour ministry, NPC to engage Nigerian youths

Editor

Job Creation: Fikpo Reiterates Commitment, As 56 Gets NDE, UNDP Starter Packs In Abuja

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More