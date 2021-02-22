Job Creation Creation: An Elixir To Youth Development In Abia, Nigeria

By Christian Obioma Appolos



Youth development is a very important elixir many countries (States) invest heavily on, in their quest for greatness. On the other hand, social safety to a greater extent is a shock-absorber that enables progress and stability in the overall project of development, decent living and peaceful society.



Depending on a country’s capability, social security could be providing some level of supports to workers, retirees, and the unemployed etc such benefits as; cash transfer on monthly bases and so on.



But in view to the glaring realities of our time, the best social safety or better put; social protection or social security a country like Nigeria or state like Abia can provide or think of venturing into when it come to youth development, is conscious targeted provision of employment (job creation).



The International Labour Organisation (ILO), the oldest agency of the United Nations responsible for labour related issues and societal development, in its review of Standards on Social Security in 2012 which led to its adoption of Social Protection Floors Recommendation (No. 202), stated that; “Effective social security systems guarantee income security and health protection, thereby contributing to the prevention and reduction of poverty and inequality, and the promotion of social inclusion and human dignity”



This simply mean that, job provision (employment) which must be decent if it must achieve its purpose, is a singular provision that will tremendously attend to the need of social safety and need for the youths to be productive and contributors to the national development.

Therefore, venturing into innovative employment provision programmes that are sustainable and viably gainful economically, will in no small measure; be a panacea to youth development and a great source of social safety.