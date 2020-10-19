Imo law makers under fire over Gov. Uzodimma’s N5b car loan

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Members of Imo State House of Assembly have been under immense criticism for their approval of over N5billion loan to Governor Hope Uzodimma, for the purchase of official vehicles for appointees of the state government.

Watchdog group, Imo Awareness Coalition (IAC), Imo Youths For Good Governance, Human Rights Group and some other concerned citizens of the state have taking the lawmakers to the cleaners for approving the loan, describing it as misplaced priority and further enslavement of the state.

IAC spokesman, Fidelis Echendu, in an interview with The AUTHORITY correspondent in Owerri, described the loan as a misplaced priority, insisting that it should not have come at a time when the state is in dire economic quagmire.

Echendu said “The N5bn loan should have been used for developmental purposes. Many roads in the state are in a state of disrepair, schools and hospitals need to be built, and some of them need to be rehabilitated. That should be the uppermost priority and overall human oriented.”

Barr. Samson Ogadi of Imo Youths for Good Governance said the lawmakers should have rejected the Governor’s request for such a loan.

“N5Bn loan for purchase of vehicles is outrageous. There are some workers and pensioners who are yet to receive salaries and pensions since March this year. All salary and pensions arrears should have been cleared before resorting to spending such huge amount of money in buying vehicles “.

He pointed out that Governor Uzodimma by now should have unveiled his roadmap for youth development and empowerment in the State instead of borrowing for alleged frivolities.

“We are waiting patiently and we call for a holistic roadmap from the Governor for the empowerment of youths of the state” he said.